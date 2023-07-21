South Ga. roofing business looks to protect workers from summer heat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses with employees who work outside every day are having to manage the extremely high temperatures in South Georgia.

Best Choice Roofing Company serves a very broad area from the Alabama-Georgia state to the Atlantic Ocean. Managing their job and the heat is something General Manager Matt Comparato says they’re doing as best as they can.

“It’s been a challenge,” Comparato said. “Of course, we kind of get out in the morning time when it’s still cool. We try not to be out in the middle of the day, so by 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., we’re in some kind of air conditioning recovering from the day. And then we get back out in the early evenings. Just staying cool is the biggest thing and the message we give our guys.”

With heat index values over 100 degrees, Best Choice Roofing is supplying its employees with the necessary tools to keep them hydrated during this heat advisory.

“We’re definitely making sure we increase our water intake,” Comparato said. “Making sure our install crews, and our salespeople that are out there walking around have cooling towels. We take breaks during the middle of the day, add a couple people on, and getting the job done.”

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has seen several patients come into its emergency room due to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They want to remind people to make sure they’re taking necessary precautions.

“You want to try and stay out of the midday sun. It’s going to be hottest when the sun is the highest, and if you do have to be outside, wear protective clothing,” Grant Barker, SGMC emergency medical physician, said. “Especially this summer. It’s been one of the hottest over the past few years. A lot of people usually have been working outside and not drinking enough. People don’t realize how much water their body is losing.”

SGMC says if you feel you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, it would be best to go to an urgent care center. But if you think you could be suffering from a heat stroke, you should immediately go to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.