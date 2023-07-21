Man charged after authorities find 119 THC vapes, pounds of marijuana in Irwin Co.

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on several charges after authorities say they found large amounts of marijuana and THC products in his possession.

South Central Drug Task Force agents, the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies helped in carrying out a drug investigation in the Irwinville area, according to a release.

Law enforcement reportedly found 119 THC vape cartridges, six packages of suspected high-grade marijuana, THC-infused edibles, packaging material, digital scales, and a firearm. The six packages reportedly contained around two pounds of marijuana.

Bruno Pablo, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently in the Irwin County Jail.

