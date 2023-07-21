‘It’s going to be a gamechanger’: Georgia set to launch new job search website

Ask the Expert
Georgia set to launch new job search website
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – In September, the state will launch a new job search website to help those unemployed join the state workforce.

“We just believe it’s going to be a game-changer. We truly do,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner for the Technical College System of Georgia.

The Technical College System of Georgia is set to take over workforce programming from the Department of Labor as part of a reorganized state plan, approved in 2022 by the General Assembly.

“We believe that brings the entire continuity for someone who’s looking for a job and also making sure the workforce of the future in Georgia continues to grow,” said Commissioner Dozier, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

The new website will replace the current EmployGeorgia.com website.

TCSG is currently designing the website now. It is set to launch in September. They provided this picture of the homepage which includes a homepage, allowing enrollees to search by specialty and location.

In June, Georgia posted a 3.2 percent unemployment rate, 0.4 percent lower than the national average.

For many unemployed, the pipeline to finding a job can feel oversaturated.

“It feels almost impossible to differentiate yourself in the market, even if you are an incredibly skilled, qualified individual,” said Diana Mnatsakanyan, who lives in Atlanta.

Mnatsakanyan, with a background in sales, hospitality, and project management, said it’s especially challenging ot get noticed by employers in her field

“My job search journey has been challenging because I lack a lot of the traditional things that hiring managers, no, that algorithms are looking for,” Mnatsakanyan, who said she applied to 40 jobs in the last month.

Mnatsakanyan has been meeting with friends at local coffee shops for the last several weeks to work on their cover letters and resumes together.

“Being able to sit together and provide feedback for each other or just honestly emotional support. Knowing that you’re not alone,” said Felicia Julien, a friend of Mnatsakanyan.

Julien, who earned her Master’s degree in Fine Arts in 2018, said she has struggled to put that degree to use.

“We’re still sitting here together, hopeless, optimistic, we know how much we have to offer. I’m trying really hard to not take no for an answer,” said Julien.

Since graduate school, Julien has served as an adjunct professor, a tutor, but has not been able to land a job that takes advantage of her experience and education.

Both said they wish employers would think outside the box and recognize qualifications that don’t always stand out on a resume.

