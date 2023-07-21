Ask the Expert
Georgia Medicaid program aims to expand access to benefits for those in need

Medicaid is expanding to more Georgians.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Medicaid is expanding to more Georgians.

WALB spoke to Georgia State Representative Penny Houston (R-Nashville) about a very important program starting up this month for the state of Georgia and people and people who may be challenged economically is called the Georgia Pathways to Coverage Expanding Medicaid.

“Well, there are many Georgians and citizens in Georgia who do not have access to coverage and don’t qualify for Medicaid,” Houston said. “And this is a program that the governor got a waiver for to include more people who do not qualify for Medicaid. And you have to be, within 10% —100% Of the poverty level. And are there other qualifications and it has most of the benefits that you get with Medicaid. There are future exclusions. One is transportation for a certain age group, but not to and from your doctor’s office. Of course, it does include transportation and ambulance services, but most of the things are already included: your doctor’s visits, your prescriptions, your emergency coverage for emergency rooms and those sort of things are already included. Your hospital stay. Your labs, your X-rays, all that are included in family planning.”

Another big part of this is preventative care: Wellness Care is also included in this, and that’s very much needed for people. And like you say, people who are working can qualify for this. It might lower their payments and their insurance. So it’s a very good thing and the application started in July.

“And July 1, and one other thing I’ve left out. That’s most important right now. And I would say, this does cover mental health services and mental health issues are something that have not been covered in a while. People are recognizing that so much mental health is really a disease,” Houston said.

To apply to the program online, click here. Georgians can also apply through the mail or in person at their local Division of Family and Children Services office. First applications can also be made by phone at 1-877-423-4746, or 711 for those that are deaf, hard of hearing or need extra assistance.

