Coroner: Heat related conditions kill Albany man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany has had its first heat-related death for summer 2023.

Collin Wilson Jr., 81, was found dead in his Mercer Avenue home by a family member Friday afternoon, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed to WALB that he lived alone in a home with no air conditioning.

Stay with WALB News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.