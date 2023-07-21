Coroner: Heat related conditions kill Albany man
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany has had its first heat-related death for summer 2023.
Collin Wilson Jr., 81, was found dead in his Mercer Avenue home by a family member Friday afternoon, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed to WALB that he lived alone in a home with no air conditioning.
