Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chris Stapleton announces 5th studio album titled ‘Higher,’ releases first single ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.
Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle/Gray News) - It looks like the secret is out! Chris Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, “Higher.”

Fans can now pre-order “Higher,” which will mark his first studio release since 2020.

“Higher” is scheduled for release on November 10, with a 14-song tracklist.

His first single off the new album, “White Horse,” was also released Friday.

Back in November 2020, he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” under the Mercury Nashville label. This album went on to achieve great recognition, winning Best Country Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” tracklist:

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains On My Mind

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after log truck vs. log truck crash
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
1 injured in Blakely shooting

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023....
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in...
Ex-network investigative journalist pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material charges
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney hopes to be a college speaker following Bud Light backlash
FILE - In this photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps/3rd MAW, an MV-22B Osprey with Marine...
Deadly crash of Marine Osprey last year was caused by mechanical failure, report says