Check your child’s vaccination record; Phoebe Sumter to host kids’ health fair

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The time for kids to go back to school is quickly approaching, and health officials in Southwest Georgia warn parents to not wait for their school’s required vaccinations.

“What parents need to focus on is a form called a 3231,” Beverly Reid, supervisor of the General Clinic at the Dougherty County Health Department, said. “And this form has all of the required vaccines, as well as some recommended vaccines. In order to enter Georgia Public School System, it’s mandated that they have these vaccines, as well as something called a 3300 Form, which is hearing, vision, dental and nutrition screening.”

If this isn’t isn’t done there could be some consequences for students wanting to attend school.

“They may be able to start school, but they have a window,” Reid said. “I believe it’s a 30-day window that they have to get the requirements taken care of. And that is the vaccines and the 3300 Form. That’s for the little kids about 4 to 5, but also for adolescents. They are required to have vaccines as well and that is the meningitis vaccine, the Tdap vaccine. And we highly, highly recommended the HPV vaccine.”

WALB has been told there are multiple health clinic events in the works, specifically for kids going back to school.

“We just want to make sure as the kids get ready to go back to school in a couple of weeks, that they have all of the test that they need; all of the screenings and to make sure that they can have a healthy and safe school year,” Marcus Johnson, director of community relations at Phoebe Sumter, said.

Phoebe Sumter will even be hosting a Children’s Health Fair on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students ages 5 through 17 at the Columns Building at Boone Park, 408 Rucker Street in Americus.

