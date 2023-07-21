Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after log truck vs. log truck crash
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
1 injured in Blakely shooting

Latest News

Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Dozens of cars were destroyed in the fire.
At least 30 cars damaged in explosive fire at Phoenix propane business
Photo of the items found during the Irwin Co. search.
Man charged after authorities find 119 THC vapes, pounds of marijuana in Irwin Co.
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels