Ashburn community unveils new ‘Big Peanut’ statue

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A local landmark is now back in the city of Ashburn.

Hurricane Michael took down Ashburn’s Big Peanut. Fundraising efforts and local talent came together to finally rebuild it.

It may just be an 18-foot-tall peanut (with the pedestal), but for the people here in Turner County, it means a lot. It’s a symbol of where they are. Residents say they are proud that it’s finally back.

At the rededication ceremony, there were a few people who raised their hands signifying they were at the original dedication ceremony in 1975. Greg Hudgins, 83, wasn’t there, but he says he’s proud to be here celebrating this time.

“A lot of people recognize Turner County when they see the peanut. Stop in Turner County. Give us a chance to speak to you and buy something,” Hudgins said.

Carroll’s Sausage & Country Store is right next to the peanut. Owner Hugh Hardy says it is a symbol of what Turner County is. He says people from all over know who they are because of it.

The Big Peanut is alongside I-75, right next to Carroll's Sausage and Country Store. (WALB)

“My grandfather and my father were both peanut farmers. I can remember coming down here for different meetings and different events through the years as a child,” Hardy said.

Half of the peanuts in peanut butter are grown in Georgia. A lot of those come from Turner County and run through their shelling plant in town.

“Right here in Ashburn, Georgia, we basically tell that story with the monument right here,” said Don Koehler, the executive director for Georgia Peanut Commission. He’s been in the position for 37 years.

The Georgia Peanut Commission was a donor for the original peanut statue 49 years ago. Georgia peanuts also chipped in thousands to make sure it could come back up.

It’s still the largest peanut in the world. It’s roughly the same size as the original. Cole Jerome Sercer is proud of this fact. At 17 ft tall and 8 ft around, Sercer estimates he and his team spent 700-800 hours of work to get it done.

“It’s an honor. It was thrown on us, but I’m glad it was because this is something that everybody sees when they ride by on the interstate, and it means a bunch to the community,” Sercer said.

It was done locally. He owns Sercer Manufacturing in Rebecca. The peanut is made with stainless steel. He wouldn’t promise it wouldn’t get blown over again, but promises it’s built much better than last time.

