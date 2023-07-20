Yellowjackets host Trojans in summer OTA

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Central are the defending region champions and with the loss of quarterback Sam Brown, Jalen Johnson takes over the starting spot looking to lead the team to a repeat performance in the 6A region this upcoming season. This team’s success starts with the running game and Trey Brenton. The intensity in today’s OTA looked like the Jackets are in midseason form.

“I mean it’s just a great opportunity to practice emotional control you know don’t you act like that ain’t going to happen on a Friday night, you’re gonna get emotional and you’re gonna get chippy and something bad is gonna happen and you’re going to run to that sideline. Can you reset and go back out so I’ll know when we’re working blocking and tackling and schematics in this camp also working toward that mental game so that was a great opportunity for us to work that mental part of can we get out of being emotional in the way that we’re playing,” said Central coach Justin Rogers.

Johnson has shown flashes this summer and the young quarterback has tremendous upside. Coach Rogers praised the sophomore saying,

“biggest thing is just as poise and his even Kiel. I mean he just doesn’t get rattled and that’s a good trait to have in a quarterback he’s got all the tools to do the biggest thing he lacks is experience it so we got a really busy summer. Try to give a simulation experience to get ready but he’ll be fine will grow up with him early on in the year as he gets experience but he’s going to special by the time he leaves here.”

Coffee County struggled through the air a season ago relying heavily on the run game. The emergence of quarterback Maurice Hansley gives the Trojans an opportunity to open the offense a little more in 2023.

Fred Brown and Antoine McDuffie served as the one-two punch last season and this year it’s Tyrese Woodgett and Brown who will handle the bulk of the work. Coach Coe talked about how much improvement he’s seen at the quarterback position over the course of this summer compared to last year saying,

“I think we have three of them that we can play with. Obviously Maurice is the starter far and away just playing 14 15 games last year he’s worked his tail off he’s gotten a lot faster, he bulked up some we can run the option game with him of course he can throw it in so we can be multidimensional with him which is what we want.”

It’s finally time for football. The hot summer days, the sweat dripping from your face, it’s an exciting time in South Georgia.

