Worth County hosts summer OTA

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County, Turner County, Monroe and Cairo all gathered in Sylvester today for an OTA. The Golden Tornadoes are entering their 3rd season under Coach Herring. While the Rams, Titans and Syrupmakers are all gearing up for year two under their head coaches. Coach Hammond says having all these teams here today was important for many reasons.

“It’s a chance for all of us to go out there and be physical, just got better at something. Going out there, getting things on film and go back to your school and evaluate.”

Not all these teams will meet up in the regular season, but for the ones that will this was a good way for them to get a feel for the competition.

“Our first ball game will be right here against Worth County so I mean competition is competition and football is football. What I explained to our guys is that 11 has to get on the field. I don’t care if we have 30, I don’t care if the other team has 100 on the field offensive, defensively and special teams. We’re just using this for us to get better as a program,” said Turner County head coach Ben Simmons.

Four teams, four different regions with the same goal in mind.

“We’re just out to try to win every game. You know go 1-0 every week. Make sure our guys play to the best of our ability. Make sure they execute their assignments and do their jobs,” said the Golden Tornadoes head coach Lacey Herring.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.