ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mann Dental Care and WALB have partnered up to give one lucky winner a great smile for back-to-school!

Submit your back-to-school photo for your chance to win an IO 9 Oral B Toothbrush from Mann Dental Care. The winner will be chosen on August 18th. Mann, that’s a great smile!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.