Valdosta police, fire host 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Fire Department hosted a friendly blood drive competition on Wednesday with Life South Community Blood Center in Valdosta.

VPD Chief Leslie Manahan and VFD Chief Brian Boutwell say the Battle of the Badges was their best turnout yet. After participants donated their blood, they voted for Team Fire or Team Police.

“I’m a part of the trauma department at South Georgia Medical Center, and the fire department has done a lot in supporting us as we’ve tried to achieve our designation. So, I came out to show them some support,” Jolleen Thies, a donor from the blood drive, said. “We know we need blood. It’s a much need resource, so I definitely came out to support that cause.”

Life South Community Blood Center in Valdosta is the sole supplier of blood products for South Georgia Medical Center for over five years.

“You know, this is another way we’re giving back to the community,” Boutwell said. “Since Chief Manahan and I have been doing this, we’ve increased the units donated each year. And that’s really the victory we’re looking for, the fire department winning will just be a bonus on top of that.”

The event brought out dozens of community members. Each unit of blood donated will be able to save up to three lives.

“This blood that’s being located today is going to stay local at South Georgia Medical Center. With the summer months and so many traumatic accidents with traveling, boating, you name it, it’s a great way for our community to stand up and help the community,” Manahan said.

Team fire took home the 2023 Battle of the Badges trophy. (Source: WALB)

The event ended with Team Fire winning the Battle of the Badges 2023. Boutwell and Manahan thank everyone who came out to support a great cause.

