Tifton man pleads guilty in federal court to fentanyl distribution

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man has pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution during a Wednesday hearing before a U.S. district judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Alphonso White, 43, of Tifton, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

During an investigation on Jan. 18, 2022, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office encountered White as he left his Tifton hotel room. He reportedly had 32 bags of a brown substance and blue pills marked “M 30” that later tested positive for 8.544 grams of fentanyl, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“The defendant was in possession of roughly 4,200 deadly doses of fentanyl. I applaud Tift County Sheriff’s Office investigators for preventing an extremely dangerous drug from hitting the streets of Tifton,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) also helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

