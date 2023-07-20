Sweltering heat and strong storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Under a hazy smoky sky, a Heat Advisory holds until 8pm. It’s been dangerously hot and humid with highs low-mid while feeling like 105-108°. Tomorrow you should prepare for even hotter conditions and another Heat Advisory from 11am to 8pm. It’ll be the hottest day so far as highs top mid-upper 90s with heat indices 108° to 111°. Remain safe by staying cool, staying hydrated and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

As the heat builds so will chances of rain return. Isolated showers and storms will cool a few off through the afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain also heavy rain may lead to isolated flash flooding.

Kicking off the weekend scattered showers and storms Saturday morning become likely through the afternoon. Also it’ll be the last of hot 90s and 100°+ feels like readings before the heat moves out. As a front slides south rain chances hold for Sunday and temperatures drop to and slight below average. Highs Saturday low 90s and cooler upper 80s on Sunday. We’re back to a more typical summertime pattern next week.

