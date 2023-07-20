Scammers find new way to target victims in Bainbridge using traffic cameras

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Scammers have found a new way to steal your money by using traffic cameras.

Scammers are sending emails to people claiming to be law enforcement requesting money. The traffic scam email is posted on the Bainbridge public safety Facebook page, but it is particularly farfetched because there are no cameras or traffic devices on the roads where the scammers are claiming to be.

“I think we see it just about every week,” Bainbridge Public Safety Cheif Investigator Mark Esquivel said. “There’s some kind of different email going around trying to get people’s money.”

The scams can be tricky because the scammers are posing as authority figures, meaning people are more than likely willing to cooperate blindly, according to Bainbridge Chief of Public Safety Redell Walton.

“As far as victims, older people again because they’re not as familiar with technology,” Walton said. “I think personally they are a bit more likely not to question authority.”

Walton suggests contacting local law enforcement to tell them what is going on and to get any additional information needed.

