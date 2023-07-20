Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Scammers find new way to target victims in Bainbridge using traffic cameras

Though the scam is new, Bainbridge Public Safety still encourages people to call them if they receive suspicious emails or calls.
By Riley Armant and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Scammers have found a new way to steal your money by using traffic cameras.

Scammers are sending emails to people claiming to be law enforcement requesting money. The traffic scam email is posted on the Bainbridge public safety Facebook page, but it is particularly farfetched because there are no cameras or traffic devices on the roads where the scammers are claiming to be.

“I think we see it just about every week,” Bainbridge Public Safety Cheif Investigator Mark Esquivel said. “There’s some kind of different email going around trying to get people’s money.”

The scams can be tricky because the scammers are posing as authority figures, meaning people are more than likely willing to cooperate blindly, according to Bainbridge Chief of Public Safety Redell Walton.

“As far as victims, older people again because they’re not as familiar with technology,” Walton said. “I think personally they are a bit more likely not to question authority.”

Walton suggests contacting local law enforcement to tell them what is going on and to get any additional information needed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
You can use the South Georgia sun to rest the melting point of many common household items.
Let’s see what melts during the dog days of summer
The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol...
Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after log truck vs. log truck crash
Tolbert with a graduation shirt gifted to him.
‘It was a long journey’: Dougherty Co. Jail inmate graduates high school

Latest News

Sumter County hosting second annual memorial bike ride
Traffic on Highway 159 has been blocked in both directions while the investigation continues.
2 killed in train and car collision in Wilcox Co.
Sumter County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Bell estimates about 30 vehicles to come out.
Sumter County Fire Rescue to host second annual motorcycle ride, proceeds go to family of fallen deputy
A lawsuit claims Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan, top, lives in Pelham, and that City...
Judge to issue removal from office order for Camilla councilmen in dispute over their residency