Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
You can use the South Georgia sun to rest the melting point of many common household items.
Let’s see what melts during the dog days of summer
The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol...
Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.
Tolbert with a graduation shirt gifted to him.
‘It was a long journey’: Dougherty Co. Jail inmate graduates high school
Brook'lynn Harris dies following a hit and run incident that happened on Maple Street.
‘It is just so heartbreaking’: Family of Albany hit and run victim speaks out; safety concerns raised on Maple Street

Latest News

Chief Manahan is the Police Chief for Valdosta Police Department. She donated blood in today's...
Valdosta police, fire host 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive
Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling...
People express concerns after installation of buoys and razor wire on border by Texas
Valdosta police, fire host 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary panel considering ethics rules for the Supreme Court