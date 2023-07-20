Knowing the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion; South Ga. hospitals see more heat-effected patients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Local emergency rooms say they have seen several patients come into their emergency room due to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They say a lot of people don’t understand how much water your body loses from being exposed to these high temperatures South Georgia is seeing.

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) says it’s important for people to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and where you should go to be treated for either of the two.

“With heat exhaustion, you’re going to have mild symptoms like cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headache. Whereas, heat stroke, people may become altered, confused, very weak, and unable to move or function,” Grant Barker, an emergency medical physician from SGMC, said. “This is very serious, and a real problem. It happens to even young healthy people.”

SGMC says if you feel you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, it would be best to go to the urgent care. But if you think you could be suffering from a heat stroke, you should immediately go to the emergency room.

“A lot of people who usually have been working outside, if you are working outside, not drinking enough and they don’t realize how much water they lose. Definitely taking breaks to cool off and going in the shade will be helpful,” Barker said. “Because it really is getting up in the hundreds of degrees. And if you’re outside for a prolonged time, it can happen to anybody. You need to stay hydrated and stay in the shade.”

Heat index values are expected to be anywhere from 105 degrees to 110 degrees. Lowndes County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to limit exposure outside to cooler parts of the day.

“The National Weather Service out of Tallahassee has issued a heat advisory today for our area,” Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County, said. “We’ll continue to see the heat throughout the next few weeks, and into the next couple of months. So, we just encourage all of our residents here in Lowndes County to hydrate.”

Businesses that work outside every day have to be more strategic with how they get their job done due to the heat.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.