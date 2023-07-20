Ask the Expert
Judge to issue removal from office order for Camilla councilmen in dispute over their residency

A lawsuit claims Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan, top, lives in Pelham, and that City Councilman Venterra Pollard lives in Albany.(CamillaGA.net)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County superior judge has ruled against two Camilla city councilmen in a legal battle over their residency.

Earlier in 2023, WALB News 10 reported on a lawsuit that alleged Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan and Councilman Veterra Pollard did not live in the city of Camilla, and therefore, were not qualified to be on the city council.

The suit alleged they live in Pelham and Albany, respectively.

On Monday, the judge verbally ruled against them, saying they refused to provide testimony and evidence that they were required by law to provide.

WALB News 10 has learned the judge will be issuing a written order to remove them from office.

