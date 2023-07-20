Crews respond to ‘serious’ log truck crash in Albany
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are describing a Thursday morning wreck between two log trucks in Albany as “serious.”
The wreck happened on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd., per a police release. APD is asking drivers to avoid the area.
First responders are still on the scene.
WALB has a news crew at the scene and is working to confirm more information.
