Crews respond to ‘serious’ log truck crash in Albany

Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are describing a Thursday morning wreck between two log trucks in Albany as “serious.”

The wreck happened on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd., per a police release. APD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

First responders are still on the scene.

WALB has a news crew at the scene and is working to confirm more information.

