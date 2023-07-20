BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) -Thursday, July 19, the Baconton baseball team consisting of 10 to 14 year olds will take their talents from the Baconton sandlot to the big stage for the world series. Most of the team has never traveled that far north, and now get a shot to play their favorite sport in a land unseen and untouched. These South Georgia boys couldn’t be more excited.

Baconton baseball team is headed to the world series (Source: WALB)

“Well, I’ve never been to Virginia, so that’s number one, and I love the game of baseball, so a shot to win the World Series is pretty amazing,” said Bo O’neal.

Head Coach Kyle Jones has assumed the reigns of this squad after coaching all of them for most of their lives. Each teammate picked up baseball bats for the first time and have played together every step of the way. For Coach Jones, that unbreakable bond between his team is what will separate them from their opponents.

“If you have a team that’s been playing together since they were three, everybody together. It’s one team, one fight, so how could you break that up?” said Jones.

Despite the team’s success on the field, money for travels to Virginia after their state championship became a problem. The Baconton community stepped up to help donate money for the team uniforms and trek north.

Like most little league teams, a player’s dad is the coach. It’s no different for coach Jones as his youngest son Mason is a member of this championship team. Unlike others, Mason and his father get to share the unique experience of playing for a world title. When asked about what it means to be apart of the team together, both had short but sweet answers.

“It means a lot,” said Jones.

Mason said three words every parent desires saying, “I love him.”

On Friday, each state with a team representing it will be recognized at the series’ opening ceremony. The Baconton boys representing our beloved state begin play Saturday in the double elimination tournament. The tournament runs through Wednesday July 26.

The band of baseball brothers from hope to stay alive until the July 26, but, nevertheless, this experience, no matter the outcome, has been one heck of a run. Good luck to the newly named team Georgia.

