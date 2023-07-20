Ask the Expert
1 killed in train and car collision in Wilcox Co.

Traffic on Highway 159 has been blocked in both directions while the investigation continues.
Traffic on Highway 159 has been blocked in both directions while the investigation continues.(MGN online)
By Jim Wallace and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after a car and train collided in Wilcox County, according to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before noon on Highway 159 and Double Run Road near the Wilcox-Turner County line.

Traffic on Highway 159 has been blocked in both directions while the investigation continues.

The coroner is on the scene as well as Georgia State Patrol.

Stay with WALB News 10 for updates.

