1 killed in train and car collision in Wilcox Co.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after a car and train collided in Wilcox County, according to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before noon on Highway 159 and Double Run Road near the Wilcox-Turner County line.

Traffic on Highway 159 has been blocked in both directions while the investigation continues.

The coroner is on the scene as well as Georgia State Patrol.

