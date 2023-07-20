1 injured in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A victim has been hospitalized after a Thursday shooting in Blakely, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Washington Ave. and N. Church Street.

One male victim was injured with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Regional 911 center at (229) 723-2201.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.