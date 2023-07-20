Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 injured in Blakely shooting

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.(Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A victim has been hospitalized after a Thursday shooting in Blakely, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Washington Ave. and N. Church Street.

One male victim was injured with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Regional 911 center at (229) 723-2201.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
You can use the South Georgia sun to rest the melting point of many common household items.
Let’s see what melts during the dog days of summer
The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol...
Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver survives ‘serious’ log truck crash in Albany
Tolbert with a graduation shirt gifted to him.
‘It was a long journey’: Dougherty Co. Jail inmate graduates high school

Latest News

Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver survives ‘serious’ log truck crash in Albany
Crews respond to ‘serious’ log truck crash in Albany
Chief Manahan is the Police Chief for Valdosta Police Department. She donated blood in today's...
Valdosta police, fire host 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive
Valdosta police, fire host 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive