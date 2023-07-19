Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook...
Berrien Co. man identified by GBI as remains found in Cook Co. pond in 2019

Latest News

This is one of LCFR water rescue boats. They trained with this boat and one other within...
LCFR holds annual water rescue training for firefighters
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Brook'lynn Harris dies following a hit and run incident that happened on Maple Street.
‘It is just so heartbreaking’: Family of Albany hit and run victim speaks out; safety concerns raised on Maple Street