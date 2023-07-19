Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a new $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, including four air defense systems and an undisclosed number of drones.

The new assistance comes on the heels of a meeting Tuesday by defense and military leaders from around the globe to discuss ongoing efforts to give Ukraine the weapons it needs in its battle to retake territory seized by Russian forces.

Included in the aid, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be funding for four National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, and munitions for them, as well as Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones.

Unlike the presidential drawdown authority that the Pentagon has used repeatedly over the past 17 months to pull weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine, the USAI-funded equipment could take a year or two to get to the battlefront. As a result, this new package will do little to help Ukraine in its current offensive, but will help in future defense of its country.

The aid package included funding for artillery, mine-clearing equipment, a variety of missiles and munitions, trucks and other vehicles, port security equipment and systems to counter drones.

Overall the U.S. has provided more than $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in Feb. 2022. Of that, about $18 billion has been in longer term USAI funding, including the latest announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
The other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Albany woman shot during morning shooting
Photo of the narcotics and items police seized during the arrest
Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman arrested in boyfriend’s death allegedly confesses to second murder, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states