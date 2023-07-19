Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing several charges including murder after a fatal shooting at a Tifton gas station on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco on South Central Avenue just north of I-75 on Monday night. Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll confirmed to WALB the victim was Vincent Myers, 36.

After being discharged from the hospital for injuries during the shooting incident, the suspect, Antavio Pierce, 43, was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to Myers’ death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI confirmed Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce is being held at the Tift County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

