Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death

The suspect is being held at the Tift County Jail.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing several charges including murder after a fatal shooting at a Tifton gas station on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco on South Central Avenue just north of I-75 on Monday night. Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll confirmed to WALB the victim was Vincent Myers, 36.

After being discharged from the hospital for injuries during the shooting incident, the suspect, Antavio Pierce, 43, was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to Myers’ death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI confirmed Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce is being held at the Tift County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
The other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Albany woman shot during morning shooting
Photo of the narcotics and items police seized during the arrest
Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

Latest News

You can use the South Georgia sun to rest the melting point of many common household items.
Let’s see what melts during the dog days of summer
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
Rendering of the new Lee Health Center
New health center opens in Leesburg
New health center opens in Leesburg