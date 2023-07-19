Tift County Native Hosts Second Elite Basketball Camp

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Native Tadric Jackson laced up his teaching shoes today as hosted his second Elite Camp at Tift County High School.

The Georgia Tech Alumni welcomed basketball players of all ages to come & sharpen their skills. It wasn’t just all work, kids got t-shirts & won prizes. In the end, Jackson hopes to bring things back to the fundamentals of basketball.

Tadric Jackson hosts camp (WALB)

Tadric Jackson hosts camp (WALB)

When asked why this camp was something he wanted to do for the community, Jackson said “I feel like the knowledge and the game has to be taught the right way. I see a lot of guys and coaches, great coaches. The game is changing, the generation is changing, certain kid still need to learn how to play, how to shoot, how to dribble, how to pass I’ve been to all the big camps, I know what it takes, i had to learn like they did. With that being said I’m glad to be able to come back and teach these guys so they can be great”

Jackson went to High School at Tift County where he was a top ranked guard in the state of Georgia. After high school, he spent four years at Georgia Tech, where he played in 131 games, the second-most of all time. He also became a 1,000-point scorer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.