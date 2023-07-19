Ask the Expert
Sumter County Fire Rescue to host second annual motorcycle ride, proceeds go to family of fallen deputy

Sumter County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Bell estimates about 30 vehicles to come out.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Fire Rescue will be hosting its second annual motorcycle ride in September.

Sumter County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Bell estimates around 30 vehicles will come out.

There is an optional $20 donation fee for those who choose to join the ride. This year’s proceeds will go to the family of fallen Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy, Tyee Browne.

The bike ride will be on Sept. 9 and will start at 110 Ken Hill Road in Americus.
WALB’s Lorenza Medley talks with Sumter County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Bell about the ride.

