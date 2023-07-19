Summer heat breaks for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hazy, hot and humid with very little relief. However, late afternoon showers and storms have brought some relief from the heat. The activity gradually ends 8-9pm which leaves most rain free. Overnight hazy, warm and humid with patchy fog.

More of the same Thursday with a hazy sky and very hot and humid conditions. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s with heat indices above 100° nearing 108°. Practice heat safety by staying cool, staying hydrated and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

A cool front heads east Friday bringing showers and a big cool down for the weekend. As the ridge breaks down isolated showers Friday evening become scattered to likely Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures drop to and slight below average from the low 90s to the upper 80s on Sunday then back into the low 90s early week.

