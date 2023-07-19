Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation 360.”
The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
“Operation 360″ consisted of 12 details within three-month detail within a three-month period in various parts of Albany and Dougherty County.
Within a three-month period, the operation resulted in the following:
- 969 traffic and investigative stops
- 89 arrests
- 566 traffic citations issued
- 782 traffic warnings issued
- 12 outstanding warrants cleared
- One stolen recovered vehicle
- 19 firearms seized, five of which were reported stolen
- Over $17,700 in marijuana seized
- Over $12,600 in cocaine seized
- Approximately $6,000 of meth seized
- 19 bags of marijuana seized
Operation 360 will continue throughout the year to cover high crime zones and to search and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms and drugs.
