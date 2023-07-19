Ask the Expert
Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.

The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation 360.”

The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation 360″ consisted of 12 details within three-month detail within a three-month period in various parts of Albany and Dougherty County.

Within a three-month period, the operation resulted in the following:

  • 969 traffic and investigative stops
  • 89 arrests
  • 566 traffic citations issued
  • 782 traffic warnings issued
  • 12 outstanding warrants cleared
  • One stolen recovered vehicle
  • 19 firearms seized, five of which were reported stolen
  • Over $17,700 in marijuana seized
  • Over $12,600 in cocaine seized
  • Approximately $6,000 of meth seized
  • 19 bags of marijuana seized

Operation 360 will continue throughout the year to cover high crime zones and to search and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms and drugs.

