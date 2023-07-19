Special ‘Operation 360′ results in multiple arrests and seized drugs in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation 360.”

The agencies APD partnered with a total of six agencies including the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation 360″ consisted of 12 details within three-month detail within a three-month period in various parts of Albany and Dougherty County.

Within a three-month period, the operation resulted in the following:

969 traffic and investigative stops

89 arrests

566 traffic citations issued

782 traffic warnings issued

12 outstanding warrants cleared

One stolen recovered vehicle

19 firearms seized, five of which were reported stolen

Over $17,700 in marijuana seized

Over $12,600 in cocaine seized

Approximately $6,000 of meth seized

19 bags of marijuana seized

Operation 360 will continue throughout the year to cover high crime zones and to search and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms and drugs.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.