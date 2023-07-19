South Ga. non-profit camp prepares students to work in film industry

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia non-profit is preparing students for work in the film industry this summer.

PhilanthroFilm is an organization in South Georgia that is raising up the next generation of film and production stars. They provide hands-on education and training in the film industry.

“We’re focusing more on how film impacts our communities,” Founder of PhilanthroFilm Cathy Parker said. “We wanted this to be a great experience for them. For them to be able to learn a lot of jobs that come with filmmaking, and they’ve been able to do that.”

Steven Heddon, an instructor at the organization, says the camp is preparing its students for below-the-line jobs, which are the jobs that ensure the success of the film, directors and producers.

“So we’re teaching the jobs that support the above-the-line jobs and that includes lighting, grip, electricians, you’re going to have a very well-oiled machine and those are the jobs we’re teaching.”

They’re also helping them prepare for tertiary education, too.

“So we’re getting as close as we can to give those kids the knowledge so that they can go out and if they’re going to be in a crew, they know what’s going on and then meanwhile if they’re in school, they can do their own creative market,” Heddon said.

Students say they’re appreciative of having a camp in Quitman that caters to their dreams.

“Us here, we already had the rundown of the basics, we know the basics, we’ve been taught them so we can do them so we have a little bit of a head start in terms of like college and I feel that,” Skyler Perry, high school senior, said.

“I was always told that you have to move to Hollywood to become an actor you’d have to do all these things and it was right here. It’s an incredible place for film, we have all these old buildings downtown and everything else and it’s historical and it’s amazing,” Leah Tyler, a high school student, said.

Now, Philanthrofilms is expanding to include businesses in other parts of South Georgia.

“There’s so many kids down here who have that, I’ve met so many kids who want to be in that industry, and there was no opportunity and then here in South Georgia, you either have to go to Atlanta or Hollywood and now that it’s here, it’s amazing,” Tyler said.

“I originally thought the same thing, I thought I would have to leave South Georgia and go somewhere else to follow my passion but when I found out about Film Camp and Ms. Conner and Ms. Cathy it’s amazing cause I never thought this would happen in South Georgia,” Perry said.

Heddon says that having a production camp in the South is almost foreign to those who live here.

“It’s like aliens came and landed in South Georgia because there was no industry, nobody expected it to come to Brooks County. So in terms of the students, that’s why PhilanthroFilms had to create the workforce,” Heddon said.

The students are working on a production that focuses on How Film Impacts Our Communities. They are learning everything from scriptwriting to actual production.

“If you don’t have a good story, it doesn’t matter. I would rather see a film that maybe good, maybe not excellent in some of the technical things that you see but a great compelling story,” Heddon said.

“We have a unique opportunity to show the impact of film in our region, in that South Georgia region. There is going to be a road show it’s in 9 different cities throughout the state of Georgia and we have the privilege to able to host in Valdosta.” Parker said. “This film that is being created by students here at the film camp will be presented at that roadshow that will take all the different industries, show the impact it is having on the community.”

That film will hit the big screen on Sept. 13 for the entire South Georgia community to preview.

