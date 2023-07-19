Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New health center opens in Leesburg

Lee Health Center offers a range of medical services including primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, a pharmacy and beyond.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care has opened a new health center in Leesburg.

Lee Health Center offers a range of medical services including primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, podiatry, behavioral health, a vision center and an in-house pharmacy.

“We have expanded patient services so community members always have access to trusted health care providers right here at home,” Brandy Church, spokesperson for Albany Area Primary Health Care, said. “We also have new providers joining us - including dentists, optometrists and behavioral health specialists - so we’re welcoming highly-trained, highly-skilled providers to our Lee County community.”

Albany Area Primary Health Care has already served the Lee County area for over 40 years, with the new facility and expansion of services, Church said, “We’ll be here to care for our Lee County community for another 40 years.”

The new health center can be found at 118 Robert B Lee Drive.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
The other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Albany woman shot during morning shooting
Photo of the narcotics and items police seized during the arrest
Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

Latest News

New health center opens in Leesburg
There is no West Nile Virus vaccine for humans nor is there a specific treatment.
Georgia DPH gives tips on staying safe after 2 mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus
A rendering of what he finished Living & Learning Center will look like.
Phoebe Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital looks to continue its expansion
Is the Keto diet worth it?