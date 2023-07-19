New health center opens in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care has opened a new health center in Leesburg.

Lee Health Center offers a range of medical services including primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, podiatry, behavioral health, a vision center and an in-house pharmacy.

“We have expanded patient services so community members always have access to trusted health care providers right here at home,” Brandy Church, spokesperson for Albany Area Primary Health Care, said. “We also have new providers joining us - including dentists, optometrists and behavioral health specialists - so we’re welcoming highly-trained, highly-skilled providers to our Lee County community.”

Albany Area Primary Health Care has already served the Lee County area for over 40 years, with the new facility and expansion of services, Church said, “We’ll be here to care for our Lee County community for another 40 years.”

The new health center can be found at 118 Robert B Lee Drive.

