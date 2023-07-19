Ask the Expert
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 191,000 names are being scrubbed from Georgia’s voter registration system as part of a multistate initiative to properly maintain voting records, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday.

Voters are routinely removed from the record during a non-election year if they have “inactive” statuses for two or more general elections or fail to update their records within that time.

A total of 191,473 voter records were placed into “inactive status” this year based on returned mail and notices from the National Change of Address list. Secretary Raffensperger called the measure proactive, citing that the names are usually people who have died or moved to a different, and often out-of-state, address.

“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation, and list maintenance efforts like this ensures the integrity of our elections,” he said.

On Wednesday, ProGeorgia, a coalition of 61 advocacy and civic engagement organizations, said it opposed Raffensperger’s plan to remove the voters.

“We will continue to empower underserved citizens to take charge of their vote and their political standing,” said Adam Sweat, legislative director. “We strongly urge the 191,473 voters who will be notified to update their voter registration information immediately to remain on the voter rolls. Failure to do so within 30 days will remove them from the voter records, an act that is detrimental to an impartial, ethical system.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging Georgians to regularly check their voter registration status. Those who receive notices of an inactive status and want to remain on Georgia’s voter rolls should contact their county voter registration office and update their information.

To check your voter registration status, click here. If you are a Georgia resident and interested in registering to vote, click here.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

