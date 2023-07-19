Let’s see what melts during the dog days of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures have been heating up across Southwest Georgia into the 90s, and it is definitely too hot to be outside.

However, we should use this heat to have some fun. You can use the South Georgia sun to rest the melting point of many common household items.

Here is what you will need to conduct this experiment:

Ice Chocolate Popsicle Quarter Paper Clip Piece of Soap Butter 3 Crayons A Cube of Cheese A Cupcake Baking Pan Cupcake Liners

Feel free to add or subtract anything on the list.

This experiment should take anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes.

Get a piece of paper, get with your child and make a list of items that you would like to test. Mark which items you think will melt and which won’t. Then, mark the results of the experiment once it’s complete.

For this segment, we placed items in a car because temperatures in a vehicle typically heat up faster than outside. However, placing the items directly in the sun is also a great option.

Note: Do not sit in the vehicle while conducting this experiment!

What was the point?

Well, we all know that the melting point of water is 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but other items have different melting points.

For instance, the melting point of a typical piece of chocolate is between 86 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, so anything below this is technically considered solid.

As many know, a quarter will not melt in extreme temperatures like this, but that is because its melting point is above 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this is a fun way to test it out to see other things that may melt faster than you think.

