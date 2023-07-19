Ask the Expert
LCFR holds annual water rescue training for firefighters

Lowndes County Fire and Rescue went through water rescue training to be better prepared for water rescues.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Fire Rescue (LCFR) received real-world water rescue training.

“Our number one priority is to make sure we’re providing the best service we can to the community,” LCFR Battalion Chief Benjamin Amiot said. “This training consists of the components of urban structure and rescue for boat operators. Basically what we do is we teach the students how to properly identify the hydrology of water and understand the dynamics of how water can affect a water rescue.”

Boat operations in moving streams of water were included in the training. As the dynamics of water impact a rescue. This training better prepared LCFR for water rescues, which they perform several times a year to save residents within the Lowndes County community.

LCFR does this training each year. The training is essential as they want to ensure their firefighters are highly trained and experienced in executing water rescues.

“It’s extremely important for the simple fact that we need to make sure that everyone is properly trained to safely and effectively conduct a water rescue,” Amiot said. “With dynamics of water, it’s very dangerous and we want them to fully understand the severity and how dangerous the water can be, and competently handle a water rescue.”

Only 10 firefighters train at a time when training for these water rescues for safety purposes, and to make sure the training is effective.

“We teach them what to look for, the hazards to look for, how the waters are going to react, what it’s doing. Then we come out here and put it hands-on and show them how to approach these hazardous situations. It provides a better outcome for their survival whenever we’re doing a water rescue operation,” Amiot said.

LCFR responds to a very diverse number of calls outside of fires. Within water rescue, they respond to rivers, Grand Bay Wildlife and flash floods, sometimes even in people’s yards. So, this training better prepared them to serve the community.

“There’s a big broad spectrum of calls that we respond to. And this training that we do is just a portion of that to kind of help along the way,” Amiot said. “Having the Valdosta Yacht Club provide the facility for us to do this, we can do this in a more controlled environment where we can still do the tactics that we need to do in a more controlled environment/ safe environment.”

