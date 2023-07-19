Ask the Expert
‘It was a long journey’: Dougherty Co. Jail inmate graduates high school

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate at the Dougherty County Jail made good use of his time behind bars. He earned his high school diploma.

Staff at the jail told WALB they’re doing everything in their power to make sure that the inmates don’t return after leaving. And in some cases, it starts with getting an education.

“It was a long journey,” Dontavius Tolbert, Dougherty Co. inmate, said. “I didn’t want to do it when I was in the free world, but when I got here, I just made the change to do it. It took me a while and I did it.”

The 20-year-old is the most recent Dougherty County Jail inmate to receive his high school diploma. This is made possible through a partnership between the Dougherty County School System and the jail.

“Dougherty County has really been a trendsetter for the state,” Assistant Director for the Exceptional Students Program Gayla Bentley said. “I’ve become very passionate about it because what I’ve learned is every kid I’ve come into contact with here is still a young person. They still have so much potential. This young man has plenty of potential. And for me, I’m passionate to make sure they’re successful.”

Chief Jailer John Ostrander says they’ve even started thinking about how to help inmates with other levels of education.

“We have started partnerships with Albany Technical College,” Ostrander said. “They stalled, but now that COVID is over and things are beginning to normalize, we’re hoping to revisit those efforts.”

Tolbert says his self-improvement isn’t over.

“I plan to stay out of trouble, stay out of the streets and don’t hang with the wrong crowd,” he said.

Tolbert told WALB once he gets out, he plans to go to college.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

