Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Hundreds of golden retrievers gather to celebrate 155th anniversary of the breed

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every five years. (Source: Sharon Covington / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INVERNESS, Scotland (Gray News) – Hundreds of golden retrievers made the journey to their ancestral homeland in Scotland to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed’s first litter.

The dogs and their owners gathered at the ruins of the Guisachan House near Inverness, where Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, later known as Lord Tweedmouth, bred the first golden retrievers in 1868.

One dog owner, Sharon Covington, shared photos and videos of the event on Facebook. One of her three goldens, Tara, is a rescue from the Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue in California.

“This is my first time to attend but I will be back,” Covington wrote alongside her post in the Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue Facebook group.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every five years.

Marjoribanks bred the golden retriever to be a sporting dog suited to the Scottish Highlands terrain. He bred a yellow wavy-coated retriever with a Tweed water spaniel, a breed that is now extinct, and the first litter of golden retrievers was born.

In 1913 – 45 years later – the breed became officially recognized by The Kennel Club in the U.K. The first registration of a golden retriever by the American Kennel Club was in 1925.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
The other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Albany woman shot during morning shooting
Photo of the narcotics and items police seized during the arrest
Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman arrested in boyfriend’s death allegedly confesses to second murder, police say
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint...
US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states