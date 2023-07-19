Heat sizzles until weekend storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hazy and hot with limited reduced visibility. Just not your crystal-clear sky on a sunny day. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has filtered across SGA. Hazy Wednesday before gradually moving out.

Definitely getting and feeling hotter as highs rise into the mid-upper 90s with heat indices upper 90s to 105°+. Practice heat safety by staying cool, staying hydrated and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

For SGA it’ll be a short-lived heat wave. A cool front heads east Friday bringing showers and a cool down into the weekend. As the ridge breaks down isolated showers on Friday become scattered to likely through the weekend. Temperatures drop to and slight below average upper 80s low 90s into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.