Georgia Southwestern Alumni Wins Barbasol Championship

By Janyre Cooper
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -

Georgia Southwestern Alum Vincent Norrman won his first PGA Tour on Sunday, the rookie won the Barbasol Championship.

Norman spent 4 years at GSW before playing his final year at Florida State. He’s the 11th Seminole to win the PGA tour at Barbasol “That’s what i started ack home in Sweden to be in the putting green, dreaming having the punt to win a PGA tour event, now I’m here at 25 and it’s amazing.” said Norrman

He lipped an 8-footer to bogey on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff. It was on the same hole, he found himself in sudden death scrambling for a par that would take down Nathan Kimsley for the victory.

Norrman spoke during the press conference afterwards saying “we knew what to do, I had a really good tee shot I thought. pretty tough lie down hill left to right usually comes left on me but that kind of flared right. that was pretty chip as well, but I Just put a strike on it and his up there close.”

If the day couldn’t get better for Norrman, his girlfriend surprised him after the big win. She played in the Dana Open in Ohio the day before. She tied for 36th & than made the 300-mile trip to help celebrate. Norman now moves to the 61st spot in the FedEx Cup standings, with top 70 advancing.

