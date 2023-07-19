Ask the Expert
Former Bainbridge defensive back leaves Bulldogs

Smoke Bouie leaves UGA
Smoke Bouie leaves UGA
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bulldogs begin their quest for a third straight national championship in just over one month’s time. They will be doing so without former Bainbridge Bearcat and Texas A&M transfer Smoke Bouie. The former four-star defensive back is no longer with the team according to head coach Kirby Smart. Smart addressed the media at SEC media day in Tennessee saying,

“Smoke is no longer with our team, it’s been that way for a while. We kind of mutually agreed to part ways and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Bouie who had been praised by Smart for his play in the spring was expected to fight for a starting spot as a nickel corner this season.

Smart said he’s disappointed that a player from his hometown had a short stay with the team.

