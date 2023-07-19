Air Quality Index is now unhealthy for sensitive groups. Heat index numbers soar towards 105 this afternoon. Higher heat index numbers expected the next 2 days. Showers and storms take over as early as Friday evening and take us through the weekend. Some of them could be strong. A significant drop in temperatures are expected by Sunday afternoon. More seasonable start to next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.