Haze, Heat & Humidity peak
Air Quality Index is now unhealthy for sensitive groups. Heat index numbers soar towards 105 this afternoon. Higher heat index numbers expected the next 2 days.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air Quality Index is now unhealthy for sensitive groups. Heat index numbers soar towards 105 this afternoon. Higher heat index numbers expected the next 2 days. Showers and storms take over as early as Friday evening and take us through the weekend. Some of them could be strong. A significant drop in temperatures are expected by Sunday afternoon. More seasonable start to next week.

