Clinch Co. man convicted by U.S. DOJ on drug charges

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A Clinch County man was convicted on drug charges on Tuesday after an investigation by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Thompson, 40, of Homerville, was convicted of one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine following a two-day trial that began on Monday before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson.

“Law enforcement successfully prevented a large quantity of methamphetamine from entering Lanier County,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Thompson, and others who choose to push large amounts of the most deadly and addictive illegal drugs, will be held accountable for these crimes that degrade communities and so often feed other criminal activities.”

Thompson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Thompson endangered himself, law enforcement and other motorists during his irresponsible attempt to evade justice for methamphetamine distribution,” Rich Bilson, supervisory senior resident agent of FBI Atlanta’s Valdosta Office, said.

Thompson was under surveillance for distributing methamphetamine by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office investigators in August 2020, according to court information the DOJ obtained. A confidential informant told investigators that Thompson would be carrying a large amount of illegal drugs into Lanier County on Aug. 30, 2020, and he would be driving on Highway 221.

Deputies attempted to pull Thompson over on Highway 221, but Thompson fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 miles per hour for several miles, according to officials. The pursuit continued into Atkinson County where the vehicle finally came to a stop.

A drug dog was alerted to the odor of drugs inside Thompson’s car. Officers found 976 grams of methamphetamine inside a bag in the car, per a DOJ release. Thompson reportedly got the methamphetamine in Atlanta to distribute in the Lanier County community.

“We are appreciative of the cooperative efforts from all our partners to help bring this case to a close,” Lanier County Sheriff Charles “Nick” Norton said. “It is this kind of cooperation that makes our streets a safer place.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

