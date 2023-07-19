Brooks Co. man cuts grass to supply food pantries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man who has brought multiple food pantries to Brooks County, has found a way for the community to help him keep those pantries stocked.

In less than one year, Branches of Blessings CEOs, Andrew and Susie Wade, have accomplished many things in Brooks County. One of their top priorities is stocking food pantries.

“We are so appreciative of Mr. Wade. He has done so much for this community, and this school. He has done so much for families. Provided food, Thanksgiving meals, just boxes on boxes of food. So, we appreciate him and his wife very much,” Pamela Mobley, Delta Innovative School Administrative Assistant, said.

One of Wade’s latest projects is raising money through hard work — cutting grass and using a percentage of the money to stock these food pantries.

“You know, people are on fixed incomes, school is starting back, and I wasn’t doing anything. I can just cut grass and put a percentage of that back towards the organization for the mission. Therefore, not only are they getting their grass cut, but they’re also actually helping out the mission and helping someone not go to bed hungry tonight,” Andrew said.

Andrew says he’s always thinking of more ways to help out the less fortunate in the community. This is just one, there’s more to come.

“It’s like a revolving door. People send stuff to us for free. We give it away for free. We shouldn’t have to charge anybody for something that was donated to us for free,” Andrew said.

Andrew plans to turn an old school into a mobile soup kitchen, as well as take care of the food pantries that are already supporting the community.

“In this community, we have a lot less fortunate families. And although our kids won’t tell us they’re in need— we know that they’re in need. So having this right here in our school, it gives them an opportunity to grab something on their way out,” Mobley said.

What started off as one pantry blessing dozens of people in the Brooks County community has expanded to now five pantries located at some much-needed locations.

“Quitman is a big area to actually cover. You have people who can’t get transportation to one of the locations, so we feel like the expansion is great because now we got different areas they can go to,” Andrew said. “We see that the need was great. People actually go and take the food and be grateful for it.”

The food pantries are located at Brooks County Library, Stone’s Home Center, Delta Innovative School, Lee and Pickle Drug Store and in front of Quitman Public Housing Authority.

“The food pantry is an even more personal touch. A lot of people come to a public library in search of answers. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s the truth,” Scott Routsong, Brooks County Public Library director, said. “So when we provide something like this, it gives them another solution to a problem.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.