Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
The other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Albany woman shot during morning shooting
Photo of the narcotics and items police seized during the arrest
Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, London, Monday July 17, 2023. Elton...
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for ‘opportunity grab’ described by accusers
A sign is seen outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday, June 21,...
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease