APD may soon be able to track crimes through new device analysis technology

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department at looking at turning to technology to take criminals off the street.

“With the technology that we’re requesting about, instead of us having to do days, weeks, maybe months of analyzing the data that we have, this does it in a shorter amount of time for us,” APD Police Chief Michael Persley said. “And it gives us the opportunity to look at more data that we may have missed.”

At Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting, Persley spoke to the commission about this new technology from a company called PenLink that would help them to deal with digital forensics quicker.

“The more technology that’s out there, we have to stay abreast of what’s being used,” he said. “I made a comment yesterday that sometimes our laws on the books are not staying up to date with the technology that’s being produced. So it’s a constant struggle. It doesn’t replace the face-to-face that we have to have, but it just puts more information in our hands.”

While a few commissioners had some concerns, many of them were on board.

“I believe the item was right at $60,000. So in the overall budget of our city, it’s not a lot of money,” Albany Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “It’s a great tool, in my opinion, for our police department. So I feel like there will be support for our police department to do something like this, especially for this nominal amount of money.”

The police department does have to have probable cause in order to take away your personal devices.

“If it’s not connected to that crime, there’s no reason we just can arbitrarily go through it,” Persley said. “But if that cellphone or that electronic device is connected to that crime, then yes. At that point, once we have lawfully gained control of it, then we will use the equipment we have to export the data.”

Officers have to check certain requirements off the list before obtaining a person’s cellphone, laptop, tablet or other personal devices.

“You do have the right to remain silent,” Elizabeth Gibson, an associate at Brimberry Kaplan & Brimberry Attorney’s at Law, said. “But you also have the right to keep your cell phone. If the officer does ask, you can refuse. Although there is a hands-free law out there, a person is not entitled to give their cell phone away to the officer because of the warrantless search issue. They must have a warrant to search under the Fourth Amendment.”

However, Gibson warns people should be careful of their digital footprint.

“The internet is endless and it’s open to the public,” she said. “So if you put it out there, it can be used against you. That’s why I try to tell all of my clients be careful what you post. Be careful what you say and what you do, who you’re around. Those different aspects because it can be used against you at a later date.”

“Listen, your information is out there in the World Wide Web,” Persley said. “And the World Wide Web is open to everyone. So please, sir. Please, ma’am. Monitor what your children do. There are people who are ready to take your information and do some devious things with it.”

The city commission is set to approve or disapprove of the new digital forensics technology during the next July meeting.

