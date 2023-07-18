Ask the Expert
WATCH: Worker falls from bridge, rescued from Detroit River

Security video shows a worker falling 150 feet into the Detroit River. (Credit: WXYZ, JW Westcott Company, Terri George, CNN Newsource)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Security video shows a worker’s frightful fall from Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

A family who witnessed the fall Wednesday rushed to the nearby JW Westcott for help.

In seconds, a rescue was underway for the man who fell 150 feet.

Three mailboat crew members jumped into action immediately,

“There was probably at least 20 people in this park that were all yelling and pointing toward where he was at to help us, so I thought it was pretty cool how Detroiters just all came together to rescue this man that nobody knows,” boat Captain Sam Buchanan said.

The boat got back to the port, and the Detroit Fire Department took the man to an area hospital.

“He just said that he was working on the bridge, and he didn’t know what happened to him. We told him, ‘You fell from the bridge and we’re here, and we pulled you out of the river,’” Buchanan said.

Meanwhile, the man’s fiance Cheyenne will be forever grateful for the heroic efforts put in that day by Detroit residents.

“I can’t thank them enough for bringing him back home to me and our daughter. It means more to me than, like, I can’t even put into words,” she said.

The man is recovering back home and said he is grateful for all of the prayers and, most importantly, all those who saved his life.

