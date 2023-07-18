‘It is just so heartbreaking’: Family of Albany hit and run victim speaks out; safety concerns raised on Maple Street

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time, the family of a 9-year-old girl who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident on July 7 is speaking out.

Brook’lynn Harris was walking across Maple Street with a group of kids when she was hit by a car, driven by a 16-year-old. The driver initially left the scene, but returned, and is now charged with first-degree homicide.

Harris died from her injuries four days after the accident. The driver is now facing charges including first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run and learner’s license violation. Harris’ family is left wondering, how it could have been prevented.

A memorial for the 9-year-old girl sits right in front of where the hit and run happened. (walb)

“It is just so heartbreaking. The whole family is traumatized by this event,” Doris Hudson, a relative of Harris, said.

She said a young life was taken too soon.

“She was a sweet child, loving and caring and she really loved her family. She will be missed in the family, the neighborhood and all over the city,” Hudson said. “I’m sure that could have been prevented. I feel like a crosswalk should be placed there and also speed bumps. It needs to be a safer neighborhood.”

That’s something neighbors on Maple Street agree with.

“(It) could have been my baby. You know what I mean. I walk this strip every day so I feel like we’re going to need something safer than what we have out here,” Andorian Blocker, an Albany resident, said. “We need speed bumps, signs or something because every kid that comes through here, there’s vehicles always flying through here.”

The recent tragedy has caused residents to raise safety concerns along Maple Street. (walb)

Residents said school signs and some stop signs along Maple Street are the only traffic control devices they have to depend on. And following the recent hit-and-run death of Harris, they are fighting for a change sooner than later.

“This area gets no love as far as security. There’s no security to secure our kids. There’s no security to secure our families,” Anthony Rivers, another Albany resident, said.

City leaders said they are aware of these concerns but weren’t able to fulfill the requests due to a lack of funding.

“We have budgeted the money for last year and we got 12 traffic calmers going to take place this year. But however, that was passed in the 2022 and ‘23 budgets,” Jon Howard, Albany city commissioner, said.

Howard said the issue will be solved as the commission approved half a million dollars to be allocated to the traffic calming devices budget. Commissioners said while the new budget will fix some safety concerns, the issue of speeding drivers and watching kids can’t be controlled.

“You never want to hear about a child dying. We can police, and enforce, traffic calming measures but nothing takes the place of good responsible drivers,” Demetrius Young, Albany city commissioner, said.

