Heat wave expands into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers brought little relief from the summer heat Monday. Highs were in the low-mid 90s but it felt much hotter more like upper 90s to 100°+. A ridge of high pressure is building east with very hot and dry air that’ll settle across SGA for a few days.

Above average temperatures and high humidity will push conditions to the hottest of the season so far. Highs top mid-upper 90s with heat indices 105° and higher. Readings will near the criteria of 108° for heat alerts. Practice heat safety by staying cool, staying hydrated and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

As the ridge breaks down late week rain chances return, and temperatures drop to and slightly below average low 90s Friday through the weekend.

