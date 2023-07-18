Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Heat wave expands into SGA

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers brought little relief from the summer heat Monday. Highs were in the low-mid 90s but it felt much hotter more like upper 90s to 100°+. A ridge of high pressure is building east with very hot and dry air that’ll settle across SGA for a few days.

Above average temperatures and high humidity will push conditions to the hottest of the season so far. Highs top mid-upper 90s with heat indices 105° and higher. Readings will near the criteria of 108° for heat alerts. Practice heat safety by staying cool, staying hydrated and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

As the ridge breaks down late week rain chances return, and temperatures drop to and slightly below average low 90s Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her in standoff with police
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
This new drug will help slow the progression of the disease for those with mild symptoms.
Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear
Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook...
Berrien Co. man identified by GBI as remains found in Cook Co. pond in 2019

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Monday July 17
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast