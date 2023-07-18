Ask the Expert
Georgia DPH gives tips on staying safe after 2 mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus

There is no West Nile Virus vaccine for humans nor is there a specific treatment.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH)’s South Health District wants to remind South Georgians to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses after two mosquito pools in Lowndes County tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

“Mosquito pool testing is a great tool to know what is present within our communities,” District Environmental Health Director Chris Calhoun said.

The presence of mosquito-borne illnesses within an area can be identified through the testing of mosquito pools.

These illnesses can also be identified through animal testing, generally conducted by a veterinarian, after an animal presents with symptoms of the illness. Horses can be vaccinated for some mosquito-borne illnesses by contacting a local veterinarian.

Most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans or animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms of WNV include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that usually develops two to 14 days after being infected.

The elderly, those with compromised immune systems or those with other underlying conditions are at greater risk for complications from the disease.

“This testing and the results from it help us educate the public on prevention methods and hopefully prevent illness,” Calhoun said.

There is no WNV vaccine for humans nor is there a specific treatment. People with severe cases are hospitalized and receive supportive care such as intravenous fluids and respiratory treatment.

The best protocol is to avoid being bitten. Tips to prevent mosquito bites are:

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when the weather permits.
  • Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.
  • Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

Click here for more information on mosquito-borne illnesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

