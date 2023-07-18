Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. District Attorney named District Attorney of the Year

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards was named District Attorney of the Year.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards was named District Attorney of the Year.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards has been named District Attorney of the Year.

The award was presented at the summer meeting of the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia on Jekyll Island on Sunday.

“I am very appreciative of the award and recognition by my peers. It’s the highest honor that can be bestowed upon fellow prosecutors in the state,” Edwards said while accepting the award. “I will continue to try to do what I can to seek justice. We will never surrender in our efforts to seek justice for the citizens of Georgia.”

